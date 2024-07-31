Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Son Pax Injured In Road Accident, Hospitalised

Hollywood power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt was admitted to hospital after he suffered a head injury in an accident on Monday. The 20-year-old is now said to be in a stable condition and is expected to be discharged on Tuesday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Pax was driving down Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles, California around 5 pm on Monday on his electric bike when he crashed into the back of a car. He reportedly was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, the insider added. After he complained of a head injury and hip pain, Pax was taken to a nearby hospital.

Doctors initially suspected a minor brain bleed, the publication reported, adding the full extent of his injuries was unclear at the time.

Sources told TMZ that Pax was nearing an intersection when he hit his bike into a car, which was stationary at a red light. The other driver reportedly got out of the vehicle to check on him before emergency services arrived.

Pax is one of the six children whom Angelina, 49, and Brad, 60, share. The former couple are also parents to Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

Angelina and Brad, who were declared divorced in April 2019, adopted all their children except Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

In recent years, Angelina Jolie and the kids have had an estranged relationship with Bradd Pitt after she levelled allegations of physical abuse against him. She filed for divorce in 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years of relationship.

Brad Pitt has denied the claims, and the FBI declined to file any charges against him.

