Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana And Director Anubhav Sinha Reunite For New Film. See First Look Poster

Ayushmann Khurrana has once again collaborated with his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha for a new project titled Anek. The actor announced his new film on social media on Tuesday by sharing the first look poster of his character Joshua. Anek is reportedly an action-thriller. The actor is currently shooting for the film with Anubhav Sinha in Assam, as per his recent Instagram entries. Sharing his first look poster along with a photo of himself holding the film's clapboard with the director, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: "Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. Here's presenting my look as Joshua produced by Anubhav Sinha and #BhushanKumar." The film is backed by Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Going by one of Anubhav Sinha's previous posts, it appears that Anek went on floors in January. On January 23, Anubhav Sinha posted a photo of himself with other team members except Ayushmann on Instagram and wrote: "One day to go...#Anek." His other posts also appear to be from the North East.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha's Article 15 was one of the critically acclaimed Bollywood films of 2019. It revolved around the caste divide in the country. Article 15 also starred Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Ronjini Chakraborty, Ashish Verma and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 2020 release Gulabo Sitabo. He has two more projects lined up - Abhishek Kapoor's romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anubhuti Kashyap's comedy Doctor G.