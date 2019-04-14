AndhaDhun China Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana And Tabu's Film Earns Rs 181.27

Tabu in a still from AndhaDhun. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

There is absolutely no stopping for Sriram Raghavan's crime-thriller AndhaDhun at the Chinese box office as the film has managed to collect Rs 181.27 crore within 2 weeks of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film which features Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte, is having a "stupendous run" in China, according to Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh also stated that the film is performing better than Irrfan Khan's 2017 film Hindi Medium, which released in China in April last year.

Sharing AndhaDhun's progress report at the Chinese box office, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "AndhaDhun is having a stupendous run in China... Crosses $ 25 mn mark on (second) Sat, as biz shoots upwards... Trending better than Hindi Medium (released same time last year)... Truly unstoppable... [Week 2] Fri $ 2.03 mn, Sat 4.39 mn. Total: $ 26.20 mn (Rs 181.27 cr).

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:

#AndhaDhun is having a stupendous run in #China... Crosses $ 25 mn mark on [second] Sat, as biz shoots upwards... Trending better than #HindiMedium [released same time last year]... Truly unstoppable... [Week 2] Fri $ 2.03 mn, Sat 4.39 mn. Total: $ 26.20 mn [ 181.27 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2019

AndhaDhun opened in Chinese theaters in more than 5000 screens on April 3 this year. The film has been directed by Sriram Raghavan and it has been co-produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.

AndhaDhun, which ranks first on the annual survey conducted by IMDb's India chapter, showcases the story of a visually-impaired pianist (played by Ayushmann Khurrana). The film also stars Tabu as the antagonist and Radhika Apte as Ayushmann's love interest.

AndhaDhun emerged as a super hit film in India. The film not only performed exceptionally well at the Indian box office, it also garnered great reviews from film critics.

