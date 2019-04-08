AndhaDhun China Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana And Tabu's Film Makes Over 95 Crore In Just 5 Days

Tabu in a still from AndhaDhun.(Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

After ruling the Indian box office, ranking first on the annual survey conducted by IMDb's India chapter, Sriram Raghavan's AndhaDhun, starring Ayushmann Khuranna, Tabu and Radhika Apte is now impressing the Chinese box office and how. The film, which hit the screens at the Chinese theaters last week, is performing exceptionally well and it has managed to collect Rs 95.38 crore within five days of its release in the country, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. That's not it, according to Taran Adarsh, the film is expected to cross the 100-crore-mark by this weekend.

Sharing the box office report of AndhaDhun on Monday, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "AndhaDhun springs a surprise in China... Surpasses all expectations... Nears Rs 100 cr [Gross BOC] in its extended weekend. Weekdays will give an idea of lifetime business."

In a tweet shared by Taran Adarsh earlier this week, he described AndhaDhun's performance at the Chinese box office as "fantastic" and wrote: " AndhaDhun embarks on a fantastic start in China."

#AndhaDhun embarks on a fantastic start in #China... A mid-week release [Wed], it nears $ 6.5 mn [till Fri], which is remarkable...

Wed $ 1.32 mn

Thu $ 1.78 mn

Fri $ 3.36 mn

Total: $ 6.46 mn [ 44.70 cr]

$ 12 mn [+/-] *extended* weekend on the cards... Incredible! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 6, 2019

AndhaDhun opened in Chinese theaters in over 5000 screens on April 3 this year. The film has been directed by Sriram Raghavan and it has been co-produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.

AndhaDhun is a crime-thriller, in which film's lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of a visually-impaired pianist, Radhika Apte played his love interest, while Tabu played the antagonist. The film was not only a success in terms of is box office performance, it even garnered good reviews from film critics.

