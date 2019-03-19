Ayushmann Khurrana's AndhaDhun Gets A Release Date In China

Ayushmann Khurrana on the Chinese poster of AndhaDhun.(Image courtesy: tabutiful)

Highlights AndhaDhun will release as Piano Player in China The film will open in Chinese theaters on April 3 The film will open in over 5000 screens in China

After ruling the Indian box office, Sriram Raghavan's AndhaDhun , starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte, is all set to enthrall the audiences in China. On Tuesday, an excited Tabu shared the big news along with the film's Chinese poster on her Instagram profile. In China, AndhaDhunwill release with the title Piano Player. The film will hit the Chinese theaters on April 3 this year and it will open in more than 5000 screens there. "Happy to share... AndhaDhun releasing in China on the April 3, 2019. The film will open in approx 5000+ screens," Tabu captioned the post.

Take a look at Tabu's post here:

AndhaDhun, which released in India in October last year, emerged as a hit in India. The film not only performed well at the box office, it also received good reviews from film critics. That's not it, the film even topped the annual survey conducted by movie database site IMDb's India chapter.

AndhaDhun is a murder mystery directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film was collaboratively produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures. In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of a visually impaired pianist.

Other than AndhaDhun, several other Bollywood films have released in China over the last few years. The list of films includes Thugs Of Hindostan, Akshay Kumar's PadMan Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium, Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar and Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out among others. Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 will also release in China in May, this year.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.