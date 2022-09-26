Ananya Panday's Sweet Birthday Wish For 'Daddy Cool' Chunky Panday: 'Happy 60th To The OG'

Ananya Panday shared this picture. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Chunky Panday is celebrating his 60th birthday today (September 26), and to make it more special, Ananya Panday has dropped an adorable post to wish her "daddy cool". The actress has shared some major throwback and hilarious pictures in which we can see Chunky and little Ananya having the time of their lives. Along with the photos, she wrote, "Happy 60th to the OG the best person I know, I love you daddy cool" Soon after she shared the post, Chunky's wife Bhavana Panday, Seema Sajdeh and Tahira Kashyap dropped heart emoticons. Here have a look:

Chunky Panday hosted a birthday bash on Saturday for his industry friends on Saturday. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan, Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Karan Johar, Zayed Khan and Fardeen Khan were among the few attendees.

Farah Khan Ali has shared some pictures on her Instagram handle from the celebrations. In the caption, she wrote, "Thank you @bhavanapandey and @chunkypanday for a rocking last night. It was a wonderful reunion of meeting friends I had not met in ages. Super fun," followed by heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Coming back to Ananya Panday, a few days ago, she was holidaying in Europe. The actress kept her Insta family updated by sharing stunning pictures from her trip to Rome and Capri. Check out the posts below:

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Next, she will be seen in Kho Gye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.