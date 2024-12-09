Chunky Panday Shares Throwback Gold From Daughter Ananya Panday's Le Bal Des Ball: "Where It All Started"

Ananya Panday's sister Rysa recently made her Le Bal Des debut in Paris. The event was attended by their parents Chunky and Bhavana Panday. Before making her acting debut, Ananya also walked the coveted carpet of the debutante ball nearly eight years ago. On Sunday, Chunky reminisced about the time when Ananya attended the gala and how it turned out to be the event “where it all started” for her. Chunky shared a throwback video from Ananya's debut at the Le Bal Des, which featured a collection of all the wonderful moments they enjoyed together in Paris.

In the caption, Chunky wrote, “Flashback Le Bal Paris 2017. Where it all started for Ananya. Rysa was only 13 then. I miss my girls at that age.” ICYDK: Le Bal Des is an annual event that brings together 21 successful young women from elite families from across the world representing style, tradition and philanthropy while raising funds for charitable purposes.

Reacting to the post, actress Nargis Fakhri, Bhavana Panday and Seema Sajdeh dropped a heart-eye emoji in the comment section. Ananya also took a screengrab from the video and shared it on her Instagram Stories. "OMG, how was this almost 8 years ago!” she wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/ stories/ananyapanday/ 3518532672614805479/

Last week, Bhavana Pandey shared glimpses of her daughter Rysa Panday's Le Bal debut on Instagram. Rysa looked like a modern-day princess in an Elie Saab gown. The last frame featured Chunky Panday and Rysa sharing a laugh, making up for the perfect father-daughter moment. The note attached to the post read, “My baby girl shining at Le Bal Des Paris. Shine on. Love you.”

Chunky Panday also gave the sweetest shout-out to his daughter. One of the clicks showcased Rysa posing with Apple — daughter of Hollywood stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin and Lucia Ponti — the granddaughter of legendary screen star Sophia Loren. Both Apple and Lucia made their debut at the glittery event. Rysa posed with her parents in another photo. They flashed beaming smiles at the lens. “The Belle of the Ball Le Bal Des Paris 2024. My Little Princess Rysa, So Proud of you. Keep Smiling, Ruling and Rocking,” read Chunky Panday's side note.



Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix thriller film CTRL alongside Vihaan Samat. The actress is now filming for the second season of Call Me Bae.