Ananya Panday's Sister Rysa Makes Le Bal Des Debut. Parents Chunky And Bhavana Panday Are There As Well

All eyes were on Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey's daughter Rysa as she made her debut at Le Bal Des in Paris on November 30. FYI: The annual prestigious event by Ophélie Renouard brings together 21 successful young women from elite families. The debutantes, aged 17 to 21, are selected from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the US representing style, tradition and philanthropy while raising funds for charitable purposes. This year, it was Rysa who turned heads in an Elie Saab gown. Her proud parents posted glimpses of Rysa from the gala on Instagram. Rysa Panday looks like a modern-day princess in that ball gown. The last frame was oh-so-cute. It features Chunky Panday and Rysa sharing a laugh, making up for the perfect father-daughter moment. Along with the post, Bhavana Pandey wrote, “My baby girl shining at Le Bal Des Paris. Shine on. Love you.” Reacting to the video, filmmaker Farah Khan said, “Soooo happy she is looking…Bless her.” Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Neelam Kothari called Rysa Panday “so pretty.” Sanjay Kapoor dropped a red heart emoji.

Chunky Panday also gave the sweetest shoutout to his daughter. One of the clicks showcased Rysa posing with Apple — daughter of Hollywood stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin and Lucia Ponti — the granddaughter of legendary screen star Sophia Loren. Both Apple and Lucia made their debut at the glittery event. Rysa posed with her parents in another photo. They flashed beaming smiles at the lens. “The Belle of the Ball Le Bal Des Paris 2024. My Little Princess Rysa, So Proud of you. Keep Smiling, Ruling and Rocking,” read Chunky Panday's side note.

Guess who else turned cheerleader for Rysa? Of course, it was her sister Ananya Panday. Sharing a picture of Rysa on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Am I dreaming? Rysa Panday fairy princess.”

Rysa Panday is pursuing filmmaking at NYU Tisch School of the Arts. She made an appearance in season 2 of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in 2022.