When Chunky Panday Was Paid For Attending A Funeral: "If I Cried, They Would Give More Money"

Chunky Panday made his acting debut in the 1987 film Aag Hi Aag. In the early phase of his career, the actor used to attend events to earn extra income. During his recent appearance on a show, Chunky recalled a hilarious incident when he was invited to attend a function only to realise later that it was a funeral. He said, “When I was starting off as an actor, we had only one source of extra income and that was attending events. I used to have a bag ready, whoever would call me I would take my bag and run — be it a wedding, birthday or even a Mundan ceremony.”

“One morning, I got a call from an organiser. He asked, ‘What are you doing today?' I told him, ‘I am just leaving for a shooting.' He asked me where it is and I told him it's in Film City. He then said, ‘Bhai, raaste mein ek chota sa event hai, 10 minute ke liye, aana, paise ache hai.' I said sure. He then asked me, ‘If you're coming, wear white clothes and come.' I didn't think much, wore white clothes and landed at the venue," Chunky Panday shared on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

After arriving at the event, Chunky noticed people wearing white clothes while staring at him in confusion. He saw the body and soon realised that he was at a funeral. The actor said, “I reached and saw there were several people standing outside wearing white clothes. I slowly walked in and people were staring at me. They were whispering between themselves that Chunky Panday has come and I was wondering what is happening. I saw the dead body and I realised I was at a funeral.”

He added, “I was naive and thought that the organiser might have died by the time I reached. I saw the organiser in the corner and called for him. He said, ‘Sir, don't worry, your packet (of money) is with me. But the family said that if you would cry, they will give you more money.' This really happened.”

Chunky Panday was last seen in the Netflix film Vijay 69, alongside Anupam Kher. Next, he will be a part of Housefull 5. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Jacqueline Fernandez amongst others. It is expected to release in 2025.