Ananya Panday Tells Father Chunky Panday To Delete His Instagram Account: "You Keep Liking..."

Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday are among the most popular father-daughter duos in Bollywood. The two are set to appear in the debut episode of the talk show Be A Parent Yaar Season 2. On Thursday, the makers released a promo where Ananya is seen talking about how her father needs to delete his Instagram account. She says, “You on Instagram, need to be deleted because you just keep liking anything without reading it and getting into more trouble.” Chunky Panday lovingly replies, “I just keep liking wherever I see your photograph.”

In the same promo, the veteran actor asks Ananya Panday if being his daughter has given her any “privileges.” To this, the actress replies, “Nepotism, they have attached this shame to it. I don't want to not be known as your daughter.” When Ananya asks her father, “Do you think I am a good actor?” Chunky Panday's LOL reply is, “At home or on screen?”

Chunky Panday also discusses how Ananya Panday approaches her work, noting that she first reads the script and then decides to take on a film, rather than just going with the flow. He advises her, “Sometimes, you have to just do a film.” Ananya fires back, saying, “You don't have to give me advice after Liger.”

At one point, Chunky Panday asks Ananya, “Do you think you and I talk enough?” Ananya Panday responds, “Today is the most I think I have spoken to you in my life.” The promo also features Chunky saying, “I love you, Ananya,” to which the actress responds, “I love you, Dad.” The father-daughter duo shares a warm hug towards the end.

The text attached to the promo reads, “EP. #1 of #BeAParentYaar features the most awesome father-daughter duo Chunky Panday & Ananya Panday.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix original, CTRL. On the other hand, Chunky Panday last appeared with Anupam Kher in Vijay 69.