Advertisement

Throwback Gold: Anushka Sharma And Akshay Kumar Dance To Laung Da Lashkara

Anushka Sharma's throwback video from an award show has fans excited.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Throwback Gold: Anushka Sharma And Akshay Kumar Dance To <i>Laung Da Lashkara</i>
Anushka and Akshay Kumar pictured dancing
New Delhi:

There's something undeniably nostalgic about old-school Bollywood award shows. The glitz felt genuine, the performances were electrifying and the stars exuded an effortless charm. Among them, Anushka Sharma holds a special place. Known for her elegance and vibrant energy, she brought a unique spark to every stage she graced. Unlike today's meticulously curated appearances, the simplicity of those moments is what fans miss the most. Anushka, in her timeless outfits and unfiltered joy, embodied the magic of those golden days. A recently resurfaced video of her dancing with Akshay Kumar perfectly captures that charm and has fans missing those 'good old' days.

The throwback video features Anushka Sharma and Akshay Kumar at an award show. Anushka, dressed in a pink and white Patiala salwar kameez, looks radiant with her open hair and large hoops.

In the clip, she points at Akshay Kumar, who is sitting in the audience. She, along with her dance team, makes her way towards Akshay and asks him to join on stage. The audience erupts into cheers as the duo make their way back to the stage.

As they groove to the beats of Laung Da Lashkara, the camera captures other Bollywood stars enjoying the performance. Katrina Kaif is seen smiling in the audience, while Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai are enjoying the moment. Akshay, looking sharp in a white shirt and black suit, matches Anushka's infectious enthusiasm on stage.

The video has struck a chord with fans, who have shared their love for this nostalgic moment. “The time when actresses used to wear simple but pretty clothes in award shows,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Akshay Kumar, all-time favourite of all.”

A fan expressed the joy of watching them together saying, “I automatically started smiling when I saw them dancing together.” Another called it a rare pairing, “Akshay Sir and Anushka Ma'am together, it was the rarest frame.”

Their performance featured Laung Da Lashkara, a lively track from the 2011 film Patiala House. The movie featured Anushka Sharma and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Throwback
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com