Ananya Panday's Blingy Look Gets Love From Mother Bhavana Pandey, BFF Shanaya Kapoor

Image instagrammed by Ananya Panday. (courtesy: AnanyaPanday)

Ananya Panday's latest Instagram post will uplift your sunday mood. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor shared a set of pictures of herself on Instagram feed. She can be seen wearing a blingy co-ord suit. She kept her makeup and accessories minimal. Sharing the pictures, Ananya Panday dropped a whirlwind emoji in the caption. Ananya's pictures received a whole lot of love from her family members. Ananya's BFF Shanaya Kapoor dropped emojis in the comments section. Maheep Kapoor dropped a series of emojis in the comments section. Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey dropped a series of heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the pictures here:

A couple of days back, Ananya shared a bunch of throwback pictures. In the pictures, she can be seen rocking pink, violette and sky blue swimsuits. In one click, Ananya can be seen pointing her finger to a board where "Famous for no reason" is written (Ananya's message for trolls, perhaps). In the last pic of the carousal post, Ananya can be seen holding a breadstick like a cigarette. Ananya also explained it in her caption to avoid trolls. Ananya wrote in the caption, "Forgotten photos from my camera roll. (The last pic is a breadstick and it's meant to be a cute pic pls calm down)." Take a look:

Ananya Panday welcomed pet pooch Riot a couple of weeks back. Introducing him, Ananya shared a bunch of pictures of her new furry friend. In one picture, Ananya can be seen holding Riot adorably. In another click, Ananya can be seen taking a selfie with Riot by her side. Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, "Guys, say hello to my baby jaan -"Riot". he is the cutest little boy in the whole wide world and I'm madly obsessed ps. This is gonna become a RIOT fan page." Take a look:

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae.