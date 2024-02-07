Ananya Panday Shares The Inspiration Behind Her Paris Fashion Week's OOTDs

Image instagrammed by Ananya Panday. (courtesy: AnanyaPanday)

Ananya Panday, who made her international runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, shared some more images on her Instagram feed. Ananya walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra and she shared the inspiration behind his creation. Ananya Panday shared an image in which she can be seen dressed in an insect-outfit. In another click, she can be seen wearing a blingy black dress. She also shared a few images in which she can be seen dressed in the outfit that she wore for the ramp. Ananya wrote in the caption, "This was such a moment! Walking for @rahulmishra_7 at Paris Couture Week. Loved the idea behind his collection 'SUPERHEROES' which draws attention to the nuances of sharing life with species of insects and reptiles that inhabit the environment with us. In pursuit of building our lives on the planet, we may have taken over their habitats and driven them to extinction." Take a look:

Ananya walked the ramp for ace designer Rahul Mishra at the Paris Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week. A large sieve accentuated Ananya's outfit. ICYMI, here is a glimpse of Ananya's runway moment.

She shared a few images from her Paris album as well. She shared a selfie with the Eiffel Tower in the background. She also shared a picture of her OOTD from the Paris Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week, where Ananya made her international runway debut. She also shared some clicks from corner cafes. She had pizza and dug into some pasta during her time in Paris. She also shared an elevator selfie, a picture of the dessert she had. "Paris for a quick minute," she captioned the post. Take a look:

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin.