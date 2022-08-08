Ananya Panday Attempted A 'Heroine Moment' And Failed Spectacularly

Ananya Panday shared this picture. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday, who is busy promoting her upcoming movie Liger, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, has treated her Insta family to new pictures from her recent song, Aafat. However, behind her stunning photos are many failed attempts. In the images, the actress was trying to have some "heroine moment", but each time she posed for the camera, either she was "attacked by feathers," or her hair got stuck in a blower. Her caption read, "Expectation vs. Reality was tryna have my Heroine moment but I got attacked by feathers and my hair got stuck in the blower instead #AAFAT".

Soon after she shared the post, her BFF Shanaya Kapoor dropped heart and love-struck emoticons. Check out the post below:

Currently, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are in Ahmedabad to promote their movie Liger. She shared several pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks gorgeous in a shimmery orange top paired with white pants. Sharing the images, she wrote, "Full majja ni life Hello Ahmedabad!!!!"

On Friday, the makers of Liger unveiled the second song, Aafat, which is a love track sung by Tanishk Bagchi and Zara Khan. Check out the song below:

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Liger also stars Mike Tyson, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on August 25. The movie will release in five regional languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday also has Kho Gye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The movie will release next year.