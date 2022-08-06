Liger Song Aafat: A Glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday's Electrifying Chemistry

Vijay Deverakonda with Ananya Panday. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

Another day, another update from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger. It is about the latest song Aafat. The number is about “pure love, affection and madness.” Be it Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya's sizzling chemistry or the peppy beats, the track has ticked all the boxes. Tanishk Bagchi and Zahrah Khan have lent their voices. The music composition is by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag. Along with the song announcement, Dharma Production wrote, “The new vibe of the season looks a lot like Aafat.”





Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, will hit the theatres on August 25. The pan-India project will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie also stars boxing legend, Mike Tyson, in a crucial role. Liger is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Puri Jagannadh's Puri Connects.

Vijay Deverakonda has also shared a post dedicated to Aafat. Along with a still featuring himself and Ananya Panday, he wrote, “Vibe to the most electric song of the year.”





Ananya Panday has called it the “live wild, young and carefree” song from Liger.





Another song from the film that has everyone hooked is Akdi Pakdi. Vijay Deverakonda wowed us all with his jaw-dropping dance moves. Even the actor himself has confessed that he “almost cried” after seeing the choreography. Sharing a picture from the music video, the South sensation wrote, “I almost cried when I saw the choreography. But had a blast shooting this.”





Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday also made a lot of heads turn with their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 7. Well, we must tell you that KWK is his mum's favourite show. Vijay Deverakonda has announced it on Instagram. “Hey, you all. Going on Mum's favourite show.”



So are you excited about Liger?