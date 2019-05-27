Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor Are 'Pretty Mad Girls' In This Pic

Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday. (Image courtesy: sanjaykapoor2500)

Highlights Ananya and Shanaya are best friends The duo recently did a photo shoot together Sanjay Kapoor shared an image from the shoot on Instagram

Ananya Panday and her best friend Shanaya Kapoor recently did a photo shoot together and the results were amazing. Shanaya Kapoor's parents Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor shared pictures from the shoot on their respective Instagram profiles. In the picture shared by Sanjay Kapoor, Ananya and Shanaya can be seen happily posing for the camera. Sanjay Kapoor captioned the post: "Pretty mad girls." Both Ananya and Shanaya looked stunning as they happily pose together, dressed in traditional outfits. Ananya can be seen wearing a soft pink lehenga in the picture while Shanaya can be seen in a traditional printed outfit. Take a look at the picture here:

BTW, did we tell you that Shanaya dug out clothes from Rhea Kapoor's wardrobe? Yes, Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor shared a few pictures from the photo shoot and she wrote: "When Shanaya Kapoor rummages through Rhea Kapoor's wardrobe while she is out of town. Treasure trove. While the cat is away the mice will play." Take a look at the pictures here:

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor often make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles. They are a part of a close-knit circle that also includes Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. Shanaya Kapoor often features in throwback pictures shared by Ananya Panday.

Ananya Panday recently made her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2. She has also signed her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Shanaya Kapoor will start her Bollywood career as an assistant director in a film featuring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor.