This Pic Of Janhvi And Shanaya Kapoor Is All About Sibling Love

Janhvi Kapoor with Shanaya Kapoor. (Image courtesy: sanjaykapoor2500)

Sanjay Kapoor's latest Instagram entry will instantly make you smile. Why, you ask? Well, the post is all about sibling love. On Thursday, Sanjay Kapoor shared an adorable picture of his daughter Shanaya Kapoor along with his niece Janhvi Kapoor. Dressed in casual outfits, the sister-duo can be seen happily embracing each other. Sanjay Kapoor shared the picture on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "Back home today." Just like us, members of the Kapoor family also loved the post and the comments section was flooded with heart emojis.

Take a look at the post here:

Later, Janhvi Kapoor posted a picture collage on her Instagram story. Janhvi juxtaposed a recent picture of herself along with Shanaya with a throwback picture from their childhood days and we must tell you that the duo looks super cute in the picture. Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post: "Princess, so proud of you."

Check out a screenshot of Janhvi's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story.

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor while Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. Shanaya's father Sanjay Kapoor is the youngest of late producer Surinder Kapoor's three children. Boney Kapoor, the eldest, is a film producer while Anil Kapoor and Sanjay are Bollywood actors.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak and she also has Karan Johar's Takht and Rooh-Afza, co-starring Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.

Shanaya Kapoor is also set to step into Bollywood. However, she will start her career as an assistant director in a film featuring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor.

