Sanjay Kapoor's Post Featuring Tabu Is Basically A Time Machine

Sanjay Kapoor and Tabu from the film Prem (courtesy sanjaykapoor2500)

If you need to see what throwback pictures actually mean, please set your eyes on Sanjay Kapoor's Instagram posts. The actor recently posted a few pictures from the film Prem, which released in the year 1995. He shared a picture featuring Tabu and himself from the film along with a poster of the film. Sanjay Kapoor used several hashtags in the post, which lets us know about the cast of the film, director and the year of release of the film. He used hashtags such as: #may 1995, #24years, #boneykapoor, #satishkaushik #tabu and many more captioning the picture. 1995 film Prem is a Hindi romance drama, directed by Satish Kaushik and produced by Boney Kapoor. It is the only film, in which Sanjay Kapoor and Tabu featured together.

Here is Sanjay Kapoor's throwback post:

Sanjay Kapoor often Instagrams pictures, which gives us blast from the past. Few days back, he had shared a picture from the 1980s, also featuring his brothers Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.

Sanjay Kapoor had posted pictures from the sets of films such as Woh Saat Din (featuring Padmini Kolhapure) and Mohhabat (featuring Madhuri Dixit and Akshay Khanna). He often gives us glimpses of old family photos, mostly featuring the Kapoor brothers.

Have a look at some of his posts related to his old movies:

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor also often appear on his Instagram posts. Take a look here:

Sanjay Kapoor is currently filming Bedhab, which will be releasing in the month of August this year. He was in Sikkim for the shoot of this movie recently.

