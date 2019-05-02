This Pic Of The Kapoor Brothers Is The Perfect Throwback Thursday Treat

Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor with Sanjay Kapoor. (Image courtesy: sanjaykapoor2500)

Sanjay Kapoor has a treasure trove of throwback pictures and his latest Instagram entry is not an exception. The 53-year-old actor shared a greyscale picture of himself along with his brothers- Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. In his post, Sanjay revealed that the picture was taken during the Eighties and he captioned it: "Throwback. The Chembur boys. #1980s." In the rare picture, the Kapoor brothers can be seen donning typical Eighties outfit (read over-sized shirts and flared trousers). Sanjay Kapoor is the youngest of late producer Surinder Kapoor's three children. Boney Kapoor, the eldest, is a film producer while Anil Kapoor and Sanjay are Bollywood actors.

Anil Kapoor hasn't responded to Sanjay Kapoor's post as of now but we would love to see his reaction to the post. Meanwhile, check out the throwback picture here:

Remember when we said that Sanjay Kapoor has a treasure full of throwback pictures? Well, these posts totally corroborate to the fact:

Here's a throwback picture from the sets of the Shekhar Kapoor-directed film Mr India, which featured Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

Other than members of the Kapoor family, Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit, Padmini Kolhapure, Akshaye Khanna and Karisma Kapoor have also made appearances in Sanjay Kapoor's throwback posts.

Sanjay Kapoor was last seen in Netflix's anthology Lust Stories. He appeared in the segment directed by Dibakar Banerjee, which also featured Manisha Koirala. Sanjay Kapoor's next project is The Zoya Factor, which also features his niece Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Angad Bedi and Sikander Kher.

