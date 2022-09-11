Ananya Panday And A Picture-Perfect Pink Skies. BFFs Suhana Khan And Shanaya Kapoor React

Ananya Panday shared this picture. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday has been keeping her Insta family busy by sharing stunning pictures from Italy. On Sunday, the actress added Rome photos to her Italy album and we can't take our eyes off. In the first image, Ananya is a vision in a white ensemble while the pink skies add as a perfect backdrop. She accessories her look with statement earrings and let her hair loose. The second is a video in which she can be seen making a wish in front of the wishing fountain. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "pink skies and wishing fountains".

Soon after Ananya Panday shared the post, her BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan dropped comments. Shanaya wrote, "Ur so prettyyyyy," while Suhana asked, "Did u wish for me to be there". Ananya's mom Bhavana Pandey commented, "May all your wishes and dreams come true".

Here have a look:

On Thursday, Ananya Panday shared pictures on Instagram from her "boat day" in Capri and informed her fans that she saw a heart-shaped cave and swam in the blue grotto. In the caption, she wrote, "oat day!!!! Swam in the blue grotto, saw a heart shaped cave and listened to 'Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein' on loop".

Here have a look:

Here have a look at more pictures from her Italy album:

Meanwhile, on the work front, before jetting off to Italy, Ananya Panday was busy shooting for her next movie Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger. Next, she will be seen in Kho Gye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.