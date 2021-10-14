An Update On Fardeen Khan's Comeback Film Visfot. Details Here

The cast of Visfot photographed together. (courtesy taranadarsh)

Visfot, which marks Fardeen Khan's comeback in Bollywood, will now be co-produced by Sanjay Gupta, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anuradha Gupta. The film will be directed by Kookie Gulati, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced on Thursday. In the film, Fardeen Khan will co-star with Riteish Deshmukh, with whom he has earlier worked in the 2007 film Heyy Babyy. The film will also star Priya Bapat. The film is the Hindi remake of the Venezuelan film Rock Paper Scissors (2012), which was the Venezuelan entry for Best Foreign Language Film at 85th Academy Awards.

Announcing his association with the project earlier this year, Sanjay Gupta told news agency ANI: "I am really happy that Fardeen and Riteish are teaming up for this extremely special project. My team and I put in every bit of our blood, sweat and tears to make each of our project count. This film has been in the works for a while and I'm proud to say that Visfot roll by the end of the month. We're geared up for this."

Fardeen Khan, son of late actor Feroz Khan. He is the cousin of actor Zayed Khan and interior designer Sussanne Khan.

Fardeen Khan made his debut in Bollywood in 1998 with Prem Aggan. After which, he starred in films such as Janasheen, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Darling. He is known for his comic roles in movies like No Entry and Heyy Babyy, to name a few. Fardeen Khan was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya, in which he co-starred with Sushmita Sen.

Last year, Fardeen Khan trended big time on social media after pictures of his physical transformation for his comeback film surfaced on the Internet.