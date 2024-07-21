An Aww-Dorable Pic Of Sonam Kapoor And Son Vayu. Courtesy Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: RheaKapoor)

Rhea Kapoor, who is currently holidaying in Scotland with sister Sonam Kapoor, brother-in-law Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu, husband Karan Boolani, shared adorable pictures from her vacation diaries. Rhea shared a picture of herself, dressed in her winter best, posing against a picturesque backdrop of Scotland. In another click, Sonam and Vayu can be seen sharing a candid moment. In another click, Anand Ahuja can be seen showing Vayu a furry dog. Rhea captioned the pictures, "Scotland with Vayu and his parents." Take a look:

Last week, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja attended the Wimbledon Women's final between Czech Republic's B. Krejčíkova and Italy's J. Paolini. Keeping her fans updated, Sonam shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram. In her caption, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Serving looks and love at the Wimbledon women's finals!" Take a look:

The official Instagram page of Wimbledon also dropped a video of Sonam Kapoor. In the clip, the actress can be heard saying, "I just like the fact that it's so classic and there is so much heritage attached to it. For me, it's mostly the heritage of it all. Being in this space is always magical and is always electrifying." The side note read, "It was great having you here at Wimbledon, Sonam."

In May, Sonam and Anand celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, the actress shared a snap, featuring herself, Anand, and their son Vayu. The caption read, "To the love of my life. My everything , Happy Anniversary. Your unconditional love and support is my anchor and safe place. Getting married to you was the best decision of my life. We live in heaven. I love you more than I can express." Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018. The two welcomed their son Vayu in August 2022.