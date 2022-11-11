An Action Hero Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana And Jaideep Ahlawat In A Quirky Cat-And-Mouse Chase

A still from Action Hero trailer. (courtesy: T-Series)

The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat's An Action Heroreleased the film's trailer on Friday. The over-two-minute long trailer video gives us a glimpse of Ayushmann Khurrana as the reel-life action hero, who gets caught in an action scene in his real life and is chased by Jaideep Ahlawat throughout. The video starts with Jaideep Ahlawat, who is playing the role of Bhoora Solanki, a Municipal Councillor of Mandothi village in Haryana, pointing a gun at Ayushmann Khurrana, a movie star and action hero. Bhoora, who is pointing the gun towards Ayushmann, can be seen questioning him about the death of his brother Vicky Solanki, who died while he went to meet his favourite action hero Maanav (Ayushmann Khurrana), who was also in Mandothi for a film shoot.

The next few frames show how Bhoora's brother Vicky was found dead and also introduces Ayushmann Khurrana as the action hero Maanav, meeting and greeting his fans on many occasions, establishing his fame and the fact that he's a youth icon. Soon, it is established that Maanav has fled the country after Vicky's death and the cat-and-mouse chase begins between Ayushmann and Jaideep, who follows him to London to take revenge.

The trailer also touches upon the issues such as protests done for boycotting a film and more.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of a few comic scenes that take place between Ayushmann and Jaideep. Ayushmann, in the film, cannot recognise people throughout his journey including Jaideep, and this brings in a few comic scenes to the film.

After a minute into the trailer, Ayushmann's dialogue plays in the background, while he can be seen fleeing the crime spot. Ayushmann says, "Mai ek hero tha, do life jee raha tha, ek reel life aur ek real life, usne aake dono ke beech ka dhaaga kheech diya." (I was a hero with two lives, a reel life and a real life. He came and blurred the divide.)

The rest of the trailer shows the cat-and-mouse chase between Ayushmann and Jaideep Ahlawat and it ends with Ayushmann's dialogue, "Ladna mera kaam hai, shaukh nahi" (I fight because it's my job, not because I like to).

In the trailer, we can also see a glimpse of Malaika Arora, who can be seen appearing in a special song.

Check out the trailer here:

An Action Hero, directed by Anirudh Iyer, is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anand L Rai. The film is set to hit the theaters on December 2.