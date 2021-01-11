Amitabh Bachchan Tweeted This Mashup Of The Undertaker And Agneepath

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy SrBachchan)

Highlights The clip consists of footage of The Undertaker with audio from Agneepath

It features the WWE great in his costume of trench coat

When he begins to speak, it is in Amitabh Bachchan's voice

Amitabh Bachchan chanced upon and shared a mashup of wrestling legend The Undertaker and Big B's iconic dialogue from 1990 film Agneepath. "Vijay Dinanath Chauhan... poora naam," the 78-year-old actor tweeted gleefully. The clip consists of footage of The Undertaker spliced with audio from Agneepath. It features the WWE great in his costume of trench coat and Stetson hat making his entry into the wrestling ring. When he begins to speak, it is in Amitabh Bachchan's voice and words every Big B fan will recognise: "Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, poora naam. Baap ka naam, Dinanath Chauhan. Ma ka naam, Suhasini Chauhan. Gaon, Mandwa."

Quite a change from The Undertaker's customary entry music of the Funeral March or rock hits. Watch the clip, provenance unknown, in Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here:

T 3780 - VIJAY DINANATH CHAUHAAN .. poora naam !!!🤣 pic.twitter.com/MI0cfRcTEP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 11, 2021

The Undertaker's grim persona is a fairly good match for Amitabh Bachchan in Agneepath. The cult film cast Big B as an antihero forced into a life of crime after the murder of his father by a lynch mob incited by underworld kingpin Kancha Cheena, played by Danny Denzongpa. The events of the film deal with the machinations of the two rival gangsters and Vijay Dinanath Chauhan's fiery path to avenging his father.

Agneepath also starred Mithun Chakraborty and won Amitabh Bachchan a National Award for Best Actor. A remake was made in 2012 with Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt in the roles played by Big B and Danny Denzongpa. The remake also starred Rishi Kapoor.

Amitabh Bachchan, as always one of Bollywood's busiest stars, was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo. He will next be seen in Chehre and Brahmastra. He also has several upcoming films in the pipeline including one which stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.