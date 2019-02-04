Amitabh Bachchan Thrilled That Daughter Shweta Is On The Bestseller Lists

Amitabh Bachchan shared this throwback post (courtesy SrBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan shared an adorable note for daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda on Monday and also included a piece of throwback delight for us. Sharing the photo of a list, which includes the star daughter as one of the best-selling authors, Big B wrote: "Nothing brings greater pride to a father than this achievement of a daughter! Daughters are special. From this little 'ghunghat' to the 'best seller ghat'." The latter part of the caption refers to a really old photo of Shweta, in which she can be seen posing with a ghunghat from when she was much younger. Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with fictional novel Paradise Towers last year.

On Monday, netizens woke up to this message addressed to Shweta on the megastar's social media accounts. Read Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

T 3080 - Nothing brings greater pride to a Father than this achievement of a DAUGHTER ! daughters are special ..

From this little 'ghunghat' to the 'best seller GHAT' pic.twitter.com/VPnveyp5Ay — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2019

However, this is not the first time that Big B is celebrating Shweta's debut as an author. "The proudest-father... my daughter the best and greatest!" Big B had written when the book announcement was made. Amitabh Bachchan had also said that Shweta's first novel reminded him of the day she was born: "That moment when your daughter hands you her first authored book, it's like when you first held her when she was born... The birth of a creative talent and my prayers and blessings."

Shweta also recently launched a clothing line named MxS in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising. "Proud of you Shweta Bachchan Nanda," read Big B's post, featuring a family photo from the label launch in September.

Not only Shweta but also Abhishek Bachchan features in cute posts on Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram. The 76-year-old star was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan and has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in the line-up, in which he co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.