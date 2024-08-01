Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pictures From His Good Old Scout Days

There are actors and then there is Amitabh Bachchan. The Indian cinema icon is known for his on-point social media game. From quirky captions to fun selfies, Big B, 81, does it all without breaking a sweat. Now, the actor has shared a series from his good old “Boy Scouts” days. The opening frame features Amitabh Bachchan dressed in the Scout uniform. Next, we can see his entire class posing for the camera. The text on the photo read, “Boys' High School Scout Troop. The winner of the Inter-School Challenge Shield. Allahabad District 1954.” The pictures were taken from the school's annual book. Sharing the throwback gems, the actor, “Those good ol' days of Boy Scouts .. the special scarfs .. the badge... the special salute .. Baden Powell its Founder... and how many of those learnings still being practised…” The post has received much love and appreciation from fans.

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Fakt Purusho Maate. The actor will make a cameo appearance in the film. Sharing the fantastic news on Instagram, Big B wrote, “After the groundbreaking success of “Fakt Mahilao Maate”, my dear friend Anand Pandit and his team are back again with a roller coaster of drama, emotions & comedy - “Fakt Purusho Maate” releasing on 23rd August, 2024. Enjoyed playing a special appearance in this special film.”

Fakt Purusho Maate, a Gujarat film, will be released on August 23. The film has been directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. He played the role of Ashwatthama in the film. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also part of the sci-fi film.

Nag Ashwin, in an interview with NDTV's Abira Dhar, opened up about his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan. He said, “Big B was in proper prosthetics... and it was the first day of shoot of this film. So, I was just trying to figure out how to work with him. What the boundaries are? Can I tell him that we need more takes? How do I tell him what to do? I think it was because of the experience and the superstar that he is. He just made it all easy and comfortable and he was fully available and made things happen."