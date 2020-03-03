Amitabh Bachchan Shares His Overworked Gym Routine. Read His Post

Keeping up with Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

  • Big B was last seen in Badla
  • His next release is Brahmastra
  • Big B frequently delights his fans with his social media posts
Amitabh Bachchan shared an excerpt from his fitness diaries on his Twitter profile on Tuesday. The 77-year-old actor shared an extensive post about his overworked gym routine. "Aaj gym mein kuchh zaroorat se zyada daba, chala, utha liya. Mann ne jo bola, himmat karke, usey ek sthaan diya. (Today's gym session, I walked, lifted a little too much. Went with the thoughts and out of courage, gave it a space)," read an excerpt from Big B's post."

Big B keeps his fans busy with his humour-infused posts. Last month, the actor shared a ROFL post on his Instagram. In his post, the actor stated that he was addressed as "Dude" by someone and his reaction was priceless. "Someone called out to me as Dude! So I looked it up. Dude, a slang between men, meaning guy or a man. In the 19th century, dude term was used for a dandy, well-groomed and fancily-dressed young man," wrote Big B. He signed off the post saying, "Rolling on the floor laughing. I'm laughing it out going berserk - dandy?"

On the professional front , Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 thriller Badla, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The actor has films like Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi, and the sports drama Jhund, in the pipeline.

