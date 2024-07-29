Amitabh Bachchan's LOL Post About "Running For Work From <i>Agnipath</i> To Now". Ranveer Singh Reacts

For Amitabh Bachchan, age is just a number. On Monday, the veteran actor shared a video showcasing his vibrant energy. The clip starts with a throwback scene from Agneepath, featuring a young Amitabh Bachchan running in formal attire. This is followed by a current video of Big B in his athleisure best, running energetically in a garden. We must say his enthusiasm remains undiminished, even at the age of 81. Too good Big B, too good. In the caption, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Still running for work.” Reacting to the post, Ranveer Singh wrote, “The signature running style!!!” Rohit Pathak commented, “What a beautifullll…Running posture and style…I never ever seen…#AmitabhBachchan sir.” Darshan Kumaar posted fire, raising hands, folded hands, and clapping emojis. Casting director Shanoo Sharma said, “Do you know that whenever I see you I can hear background music?” Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim called Amitabh Bachchan “The One & Only.” Many others followed suit.

Released in 1990, Agneepath featured Amitabh Bachchan in the role of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, a man who joins the Mumbai underworld to avenge his father's death and address the injustices done to his family. Mithun Chakraborty and Madhavi were also part of the film.

In the present day, Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD continues to run in theatres even after over a month of its release. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie also features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles. In this mythological sci-fi drama, Big B portrays Ashwathama, whose mission is to protect the child in the womb of Sumati, played by Deepika Padukone. The film also features guest appearances by many stars, including Mrunal Thakur, Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Kalki 2898 AD 2.5 out of 5 stars. Click here to read the review.

Up next, Amitabh Bachchan will appear alongside Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan. The film, directed by TJ Gnanavel, marks the Telugu debut of Big B.