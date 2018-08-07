Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor At Rajan Nanda's Prayer Meet. See Pics

Amitabh Bachchan flew in from Bulgaria (courtesy SrBachchan)

Highlights Big B attended the prayer meet in New Delhi Big B flew in from Bulgaria Rishi Kapoor, Karisma were also at the prayer meet

On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni , Karisma Kapoor and others attended the prayer meet of Rajan Nanda in New Delhi. Shweta Bachchan Nanda's father-in-law Rajan Nanda, who was the chairman of Escorts Group, died on Sunday at the age of 76. His funeral was held in the national capital on Monday. Shweta is married to Rajan Nanda's son Nikhil. Shweta and Nikhil, along with their children daughter Navya and son Agastya, were also photographed attending the guests. Krishna Raj Kapoor and Neila Devi also attended the prayer meet. Rajan Nanda was married to Rishi Kapoor's eldest sister Ritu Nanda while Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima is married to Bharat Sahni, a relative of the Nanda family.

Here are photos from the prayer meet as has been shared on social media. Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted a photo from the prayer meet:

T 2892 -

देहिहि अनल न दहि सकइ , भेइ सकइ नहिं नीर ,

सोखि न सकइ समीर तेहि , भेदि सकइ नहिं तीर ।



आत्मा को आग नहीं जला सकती , भिगो सकता नहीं पानी,

सुखा नहीं सकती हवा उसे , भेद सकता नहीं तीर ।

pic.twitter.com/BWABvLIJAc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan, who was busy filming Brahmastra in Bulgaria, flew into the country just in time to attend Rajan Nanda's prayer meet. On Tuesday night, Big B shared his takeaway from the prayer meet: "The messages of condolences are greatly and humbly acknowledged... they speak of your affection and concern... they convey the spirit and love of the Ef..."

Advertisement

On Monday, Rajan Nanda's funeral was attended by Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan while Rishi and Randhir Kapoor, Riddhima and Boney Kapoor also dropped by.

Celebs at Rajan Nanda's funeral (courtesy PTI)

In the wee hours of Monday, Big B mourned the death of Rajan Nanda with a heart-felt post on his blog and said: "My relative Mr Rajan Nanda, Nikhil's father and father-in-law of Shweta, just passed away. Leaving for India," said the megastar, adding: "Yes, the personal tragedy is now in disclosure and transmitted... but it had a lead... a lead of distress and anxiety and apprehension from a time of some immediate length... the obvious nested facts were not pressed into the print of this page, but there were hidden hints of them in it. My hidden heart can bleed within... unseen... but it takes not away the pain of its emission."

Rajan Nanda is survived by his wife, son Nikhil and daughter Natasha.