Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Forgets Lines On Set Due To Age: "A Midnight Call To The Director To Be Given..."

Amitabh Bachchan, whose stardom breaks the barriers of age, generations and regions, recently mused over how work has become challenging as he ages in his recent blog.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared he often forgets lines, makes mistakes on set and asks the directors to allow him one more chance to rectify his errors.

"Meetings and meetings and meetings abound for work to come and this makes it a test, a challenge what to take, what to refute, what to politely refuse. The point is that the discussions eventually end up with the topic of the Film Industry, and its functioning and the State it is in, none of which I am conversant with AT ALL," Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog.

"The concern has ever been, what is the work I am getting and will I or shall I be able to do justice to it, what happens after that is a blur. The Production, the Costs, the Marketing the Exhibition .. et all .. just an unknown non understandable dark, blur," Amitabh Bachchan continued.

"And as you age it's not just the hurdle of the lines one has to memorise , it's the multiple age related contingencies, that need to be followed to be able to deliver - deliver content as asked. And then you come home and realise the several errors made and how to repair them .. a midnight call to the Director to be given another chance to improve or correct," Amitabh Bachchan didn't shy away from sharing details.

Reflecting on the transient nature of fame, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Another day has gone another writing has come another meet with the Ef has been initiated at the GOJ ana another apprehension still rules. Will they be there or not?

"And there is feel and notice that the enthu of the well wishers gradually diminishes. It has to - professionals fade away in time, when the sport does not support the talent and performance they leave, when the actor faces the face that does not face the audience face .. they go. It shall be with all. No matter what is said to the contrary, the cycle of life never stops," he shared.

Amitabh Bachchan's recent cryptic tweet triggered speculation about his retirement. Later, he clarified in his signature humorous way on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.