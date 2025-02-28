Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Note Amid Retirement Rumours: "Leaving A Void Unfulfilled"

Amitabh Bachchan wrote about "saturation" and "leaving a void" in his latest blog entry amid his rumours of retirement. The superstar also addressed the swift spread of information in his blog post.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Saturation... and the paucity of space... two sides of the same coin... unavoidable... but present, causing the mind to work in deeds that it may never have encountered..."

He added, "The spread of information vast and in multiples, compels one and all to visit each... and by the time one has thought where to go the influence of the others takes prominence to the extent that the first is lost and forgotten..."

"Multitasking is a great word in the modern lingua... but the virtues of it have been overtaken long back... leaving a void unfulfilled and vacant... Like now... the vacancy exists... so close the book and search another medium..." wrote Mr Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan teased fans with a cryptic post on X (formerly known as Twitter). It read, "Time to go." The post instantly prompted reactions from the Internet, speculating about his retirement from films and Kaun Banega Crorepati.

A section of the Internet also assumed the post might be related to his health.

In a new released promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Amitabh Bachchan addressed the mystery over his retirement, "Arre bhai sahab, humko kaam par jaane ka samay aagaya hai... gajab baat karte ho yaar! Aur raat ko jab 2 baje yahan se chhutti milti hai, toh ghar pahuchte-pahuchte 1-2 baj jaate hain. Woh likhte-likhte humko neend aa gayi, toh woh wahin tak reh gaya... Jaane ka waqt aur hum so gaye!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will soon begin shooting for Kalki 2898 AD's sequel.