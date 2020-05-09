Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Sridevi And Irrfan Khan In A Throwback Post

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan )

Amitabh Bachchan's paid tributes to two of his co-stars - Sridevi and Irrfan Khan - in his latest post on Instagram. As his films Khuda Gawah and Piku clocked 28 years and 5 years, respectively on Friday, Amitabh Bachchan remembered his co-stars in a throwback post on social media. He shared a picture collage, the upper half of which featured a still from the 1992 film in which he worked with Sridevi, and the lower half showed a still from his 2005 film Piku, which starred Irrfan Khan alongside him. Sharing the collage, the Sholay actor wrote: "28 years of Khuda Gawah... 5 years of Piku... Today May 8... and in remembrance of the two that have left us."

Sridevi died of cardiac arrest in Dubai in February, 2018. She was 54. The late actress co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan in Inquilaab, Aakhree Raasta and Khuda Gawah. The actor also made a special appearance in Sridevi's comeback film English Vinglish, which released in 2012.

Amitabh Bachchan worked with Irrfan Khan for the first and last time in Piku. The actor died in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 29 after battling cancer for two years. He was admitted to the hospital with a colon infection. After Irrfan Khan's death, Big B described him as "an incredible talent" and a "gracious colleague" in his tribute post and wrote: "Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan. This is a most disturbing and sad news... An incredible talent... A gracious colleague, a prolific contributor to the world of cinema. Left us too soon. Creating a huge vacuum. Prayers and duas."

T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news ..

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan's Piku also starred Deepika Padukone in the main role.