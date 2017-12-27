Amitabh Bachchan Recalls 'The First Time' He Saw His Father Cry

Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram post about his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan will be remembered for a long time. Late night on Tuesday, the megastar wrote about the first time his father, veteran poet late Harivansh Rai Bachchan, had an emotional breakdown in front of him. Big B said during his homecoming after the fatal accident on the sets of Coolie, his father welcomed him with an embrace with tears in his eyes. Sharing an old photo of the emotional moment, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "In my entire life I never ever saw tears in my Father's eyes .. but when I survived my Coolie accident and came home .. he embraced me and broke down ... for the first time in front of me ... !! a moment captured by the media (sic)."
On July 26, 1982, Amitabh Bachchan was shooting for Manmohan Desai's Coolie in Bangalore when he suffered the infamous fatal injury on the sets of the movie, when he made a mistimed jump. He was filming a punch-and-jump sequence with co-star Puneet Issar and was brutally hurt by the edge of a table, on which he was supposed to land after the jump.
Big B was immediately transported to Mumbai and was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital. Big B had his spleen ruptured and remained unconscious. He underwent operation in Mumbai, but there was no hope of survival. His critical condition continued for a week during when Jaya Bachchan walked barefoot from Breach Candy to Siddhi Vinayak Temple every day to pray for his recovery. Big B had a miraculous "second birth" (his words) after doctors injected adrenaline straight into his heart. He resumed shooting Coolie, which performed exceptionally well at the box office after it's released on November 14, 1983.
Last night, Amitabh Bachchan was spotted at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Mumbai reception with a sling on his left shoulder. On his official blog, he wrote about experiencing "unbearable pain": "An old injury to the left shoulder has through time and activity and age been giving nagging pain .. that has recently got aggravated due some strong usage on set .. and though the pain became unbearable, the medication and the Tunnel visit has shown that it is an extra tear on the rotor cup, but that it is not reached an alarming stage .. the medication the ice compresses and the sling and ice wrap are under constant follow .. they say it should be in a better heal soon, (sic)," read his blog.
We wish you a speedy recovery, Mr Bachchan. On the work front, he is currently busy with Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan and 102 Not Out.