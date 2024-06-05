ICYMI: How A Fan In New York Made Amitabh And Jaya Bachchan's Wedding Anniversary Special

A still from Amitabh Bachchan's video. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently reacted to a fan's 'memorable gesture' towards him on his and Jaya Bachchan's 51st wedding anniversary. The actor took to his Instagram on Tuesday to share a video showcasing how a fan celebrated the couple's milestone anniversary. The video, posted by Bachchan, showed a fan's elaborate presentation that narrated the lives of the celebrated couple, from Jaya's debut film 'Guddi' to their wedding pictures. It celebrated their 'timeless union' and 'enduring romance.'

The presentation also depicted the joy brought by their children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda, featuring several childhood photos of the Bachchan siblings.

Apart from this, the video showed a group of fans in New York City holding a huge flag of Big B and cutting a cake. They proudly posed with a poster of Big B and Jaya Bachchan. Overwhelmed by the gesture, the actor shared the video to express his gratitude.

He wrote, "From the effort of dedicated fan Sunil Shah of Surat, he in NYC organized it and distributed hundreds of T-shirts to people and fans in the USA. My gratitude for this memorable gesture."

The fan, Sunil Shah, also took to the comment section and replied stating, "It's been so many years of being the biggest fan of you, sir. You're the biggest icon of the country for everyone, and especially for me. I will continue to make you smile and thank you for doing this amazing gesture for me by posting. This means the world to me. Thank you for all the love. @amitabhbachchan."

Jaya and Amitabh tied the knot on June 3, 1973. They have two children - author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

They have worked together in scores of movies including Guddi, Ek Nazar, Bawarchi, Sholay, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke among others.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for Vettaiyan, which also stars Rajinikanth. Big B will also be seen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD.

The film will hit the theatres on June 27. Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

