Mumbai Police Cracks Theft Case At Abhimanyu Singh's House, Recover Jewellery Worth Over Rs 1.26 Crore

The case of a high-value theft at the residence of actor Abhimanyu Singh in Mumbai's upscale Lokhandwala area has now been solved, with the Oshiwara Police arresting a seasoned and habitual thief. In a major breakthrough, the police have also recovered nearly 92 per cent of the stolen property, marking the operation as a significant success.

According to the police, the theft took place on the night of December 29, 2025, at Bungalow No. 15, Magnum Tower, located in Lokhandwala, Andheri West.

The accused cleverly gained entry into the house through a bathroom window and made off with an entire safe kept inside a cupboard. The safe contained valuable gold, silver and diamond jewellery, along with a substantial amount of cash.

During the initial probe, the total value of the stolen property was estimated at approximately Rs 1.37 crore.

As soon as the incident was reported, Oshiwara Police registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation. Since the accused had no permanent address, the case posed a significant challenge for the police.

Under the guidance of senior officers, a special team was formed under the leadership of Assistant Police Inspector Vikas Kadam, which carried out the investigation using technical evidence and local intelligence.

According to police sources, “After maintaining intense surveillance and laying a trap in the area for two consecutive days, the accused was finally apprehended on January 3, 2026.”

Following his arrest, the accused confessed to the crime. Based on his disclosure, the police recovered gold, silver and diamond jewellery worth approximately Rs 1,26,10,450.

Further investigation revealed that the arrested accused is not a first-time offender. He has as many as 14 criminal cases registered against him at various police stations across Mumbai. Police believe that this arrest may also help crack several other theft cases reported in Oshiwara and neighbouring areas.

The accused is currently in police custody and is being subjected to a detailed interrogation.