Amitabh Bachchan Offers Medical Help To <i>Kaun Banega Crorepati</i> Contestant With Nerve Issue

Amitabh Bachchan's kind and chivalrous nature has won our hearts time and again. Once more, the megastar has impressed the internet by offering help to a contestant on his show Kaun Banega Crorepati. In a video shared by the makers on Instagram, we are introduced to a participant, Prashant Pramod Jamdade, who will be seen in an upcoming episode. The 30-year-old man from Maharashtra has difficulty in walking. Prashant shared that he underwent surgery for a lump on his back when he was an infant. During the operation, his nerves were affected, leading to a loss of range of motion in his legs.

Always the one to step forward to help others, Amitabh Bachchan asked Prashant Pramod Jamdade to share his credentials with him. The actor also mentioned that he would talk to well-known doctors in Mumbai and assist Prashant in every possible way.

Amitabh Bachchan said, “Mumbai me bahut aise hasptaal hai jo ki jo ki khaas taur se aise vishesh doctors hai, jo nerves ko dekhte hai, nerves ka kaam karte hai. Aur jagat-vikhyaat hai vo, aisa unke baare me suna hai. Mai koshish karunga ki agar aapo apni jaankaari humko dede. To mai unse baat karke ho saka to aapke ilaaj me, kisi bhi tarah se agar hum sehyeg de sakey, to denge. [In Mumbai, many hospitals have specialized doctors focusing on nerves and their functions, and they are world-renowned. I have heard about them. You can provide me with your information and I will talk to them. If I can assist you in any way with your treatment, I will do so.]”

“AB is an inspiration to all of us!” read the note attached to the video, and we totally agree.

Here's the clip where Prashant Pramod Jamdade can be heard talking about his condition:

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony Entertainment Television.