Amid Split With Ravi Mohan, Wife Aarti Says She And Her Sons Are "Walking Through Fire": "I Worry..."

Aarti Ravi, wife of actor Ravi Mohan, shared an emotional post on Instagram on Mother's Day. In her post, she praised the strength of her sons as they navigate a difficult phase in their lives.

In her post, Aarti, who is currently involved in a divorce battle with Ravi Mohan, wrote, "I see the way you look at me- as if checking if I'm okay, when it's really you I worry about. You're growing up in ways I can't slow down. You shouldn't have had to grow up this way. But here you are-braver than most, and still kind."

She continued, "There are battles I fight with a straight spine only because I know you're watching. And I fight them softer, because I know you're still boys. This Mother's Day, I don't celebrate myself. I honour the two souls who walk beside me- with a strength I could never teach, but am proud to witness."

In her concluding lines, Aarti wrote, "You are still boys, but already becoming the kind of men this world will be lucky to meet. Aarav, Ayaan - We may be walking through fire, but we're walking through it together."

The post comes just days after Aarti had opened up about the difficulties she and her sons have been facing following Ravi Mohan's decision to file for divorce.

In that earlier post, Aarti had written, "For months, the weight of their world has rested on my shoulders alone. Every book, every meal, every quiet tear at night-held, healed, and carried by me. Not a whisper of emotional or financial support has followed from the one who once called them his pride. And now, we face home eviction from the bank, on the instructions of the man who once built that very home with me."

She had also stated that her husband had not just walked away from her but from the responsibilities he once promised to uphold. She wrote that she had chosen to remain silent for the sake of her children, despite the accusations thrown at her.

"Pointing out that for a year, she absorbed every accusation and allegation thrown her way without saying anything -- not because she didn't have the truth, but because she didn't want her children to carry the burden of choosing between parents," Aarti said she was single-handedly looking after their children.

Highlighting her children's need for security, Aarti added, "They are too young to understand legal clauses, but old enough to feel abandonment. Every unanswered call, every cancelled meeting, every cold message meant for me but read by them-these are not just oversights. They are wounds."

Aarti and Ravi Mohan are parents to two sons, aged 10 and 14.