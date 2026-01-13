Amid <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Censor Delay, Vijay's <i>Theri</i> Re-Release Gets Postponed

With the fate of Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, still hanging in the balance due to the ongoing censor row, even the festive re-release plans for his blockbuster Theri have now hit a roadblock.

Theri To Not Release On January 15

Theri, which was set to return to cinemas on January 15 to occupy the Pongal window, has been postponed at the last minute. Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations announced the decision on X, stating, "As per the request from the producers of upcoming releases, we have decided to postpone the release of 'Theri'."

The move comes amid industry speculation that the makers are keen to avoid a clash with other films and may now hold back the re-release until Jana Nayagan eventually reaches theatres.

Jana Nayagan Vs Censor Board

The delay is closely tied to the unresolved controversy surrounding Jana Nayagan, Vijay's final outing before fully entering politics. The film's producers have approached the Supreme Court after the Madras High Court division bench stayed an earlier single-judge direction to the CBFC to issue a UA certificate.

The stay was granted following an urgent plea by the censor board, leaving the film without certification for now. The producers' plea against the two-judge bench order is expected to be heard on January 19. Until the matter is adjudicated, the film remains in limbo. Vijay has so far maintained silence on the issue.

About Theri

Directed by Atlee and released in 2016, Theri remains one of Vijay's most loved commercial hits. The actor played DCP Vijaya Kumar, also known as Joseph Kuruvilla, a former police officer who leaves the force to raise his daughter in peace, only to be forced back into action when his past catches up with him.

Child actor Nainika portrayed his daughter, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles. The film was a major box-office success and was later remade in Hindi as Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan.

