Amid Break-up Rumours, Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Share Cryptic Posts

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are making the headlines since the rumours started doing rounds that the alleged couple has parted ways. Kiara and Sidharth starred in the film Shershaah together and their chemistry was loved by the audience immensely. Now, amid the breakup rumours, the duo has shared a cryptic post on their respective Instagram handles. Sidharth shared a stunning picture of himself from his recent work trip to Turkey and wrote, "A day without sunshine is like, you know, night.- Steve Martin". Meanwhile, Kiara posted a gorgeous image of herself enjoying the beauty of nature and captioned the post as, "Plant smiles, grow laughter, harvest love."

Here have a look at Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram post:

Here's what Kiara Advani posted on her Instagram:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours. Once during an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sidharth talked about his equation with Kiara and what he would like to change about their equation. He revealed, "What I like is that off-camera, her demeanour is unlike a film-actress, she has a sense of regular person to herself, which I appreciate and admire because I'm a regular off-camera, which is cool and easy. About change, it's a very harsh word to use...I would not like to change anything, she's a fabulous actor. Okay, what I would change is...that she doesn't have a love story with me."

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra has several films in his kitty-Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Thank God, which are scheduled to release this year. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Govinda Naam Mera and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.