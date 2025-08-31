Amid Anjali Raghav Video Row, Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh's Wife Says, "No Other Choice Than To End My Life"

Bhojpuri actor and politician Pawan Singh is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

What's Happening

Pawan Singh's personal life has once again come under the spotlight after his wife Jyoti Singh shared an emotional note on social media, alleging neglect and lack of communication from him.

In her post, Jyoti claimed that she had been trying to reach Pawan for months but received no response. She said she had also travelled to Lucknow and Dehri during Chhath in an attempt to meet him, but he refused to see her. According to her, even her father's efforts to speak with Pawan two months ago did not help.

She wrote, "I have been trying to talk to you for several months about some family and political issues, but you or the people around you have perhaps not deemed it appropriate to reply to my calls and messages. I even went to Lucknow to meet you during Chhath when you came to Dehri; I thought it was appropriate to meet you then as well, but you refused to meet, saying it was instructed by the boss to meet in Lucknow. Two months ago, my father also went to meet you, but it did not provide any positive results."

"What grave offence have I committed that I am being punished like this? If I am not worthy of you, you could have just left me. There was no need to give me false hope during the Lok Sabha elections. Today, you have given me no other choice than to self-immolate, but I cannot even do that because the questions will always be raised against me and my parents," Jyoti added.

She further expressed her anguish over being ignored. "I am your family, yet it hurts me when you embrace those who once spoke harshly against you, but when I share my pain, my own family doesn't even acknowledge me," she wrote.

Calling her message a "final plea" after seven years of struggle, Jyoti urged Pawan to talk to her and acknowledge her pain.

So this is my final plea to you at the end of 7 years of struggle. Nowadays, I have begun to hate my life. Come and talk to me, respond to my calls and messages, try to understand my pain for once," she concluded.

Background

Jyoti's post came after a video showing Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh inappropriately touching co-star Anjali Raghav's waist during a public event in Lucknow went viral on social media.

The incident took place during the promotion of Pawan Singh's new song Saiya Seva Kare, which also features Anjali.

In the clip, Anjali, dressed in a golden saree, appears visibly uncomfortable as Singh touches her on the pretext of removing something from her waist.

He is heard telling her that he spotted "something" - possibly an insect - and asks her to stay still while he takes it off.

Although Anjali smiles awkwardly and does not react, Internet users have called out the actor for his "inappropriate" behaviour, accusing him of ignoring the concept of consent.