Ameesha Patel Reveals The Reason Sanjay Leela Bhansali Asked Her To 'Retire' After Gadar

Ameesha Patel shared this image. (courtesy: ameeshapatel9)

Ameesha Patel, basking in the super success of Gadar 2, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, opened up on the best compliment that she received from filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the release of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha back in 2001. Ameesha Patel told Bollywood Hungama, "Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali, after watching Gadar, wrote a really beautiful letter, complimentary letter to me." She revealed what he told her when they met, "And when I had a meeting with him, he said, Ameesha, you should retire now. I said, Why? He said, Because you've already achieved in two films what most people don't achieve in their entire career. Once in a lifetime, a Mughal-e-Azam, a Mother India, a Pakeezah, a Sholay gets made. You had it in your second film. So what's next? I didn't understand it at that time because I was a kid, so new to the film world," recalled Ameesha.

Meanwhile, Ameesha recently opened up on the success of her recent release Gadar 2, which has earned over Rs 400 crore and News18 Showsha quoted her as saying, "I think I've set the benchmark really high for my peers and fans." She added, "No one even expected this kind of madness. I don't know what might happen. Right now, everyone's just enjoying the euphoria of a super successful film that has gone on to create history again. I don't think anyone has given it a very serious thought as of now."

Ameesha Patel made her acting debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, opposite Hrithik Roshan. She is best known for starring in movies such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. Ameesha Patel also appeared in Bigg Boss 13 as a guest.