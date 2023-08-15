Pics: Sunny-Ameesha, Boney Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan At Gadar 2 Success Bash

Boney Kapoor, Sunny-Ameesha, Rakesh Roshan

Gadar 2 is roaring at the box office. Within four days of its release, the movie is heading towards the 200 crore club. The makers of the film threw a party to celebrate this grand success on Monday in Mumbai. The lead cast of the film Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel attended the party. Sunny Deol was dressed in his casual best and he wore a cap. Ameesha Patel aka Sakeena wore a green shimmery saree. Director Anil Sharma, the other actors of the movie Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur also attended the bash. Rakesh Roshan, Udit Narayan, Boney Kapoor, Sham Kaushal were the guests who attended the success bash of Gadar 2. Take a look at the pictures here:

Sunny Deol was in super happy mood and his joy was reflected on his face.

Here comes Udit Narayan, whose version of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, is recreated in Gadar 2.

Director Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol worked together in iconic Ghayal. Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi joined Sunny and his Gadar 2 team to celebrate the success.

Boney Kapoor was also there.

Stuntman and Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal also marked his presence.

Rakesh Roshan joined the party as well.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma have reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film released in theatres on Friday. It is clashing with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office.

Gadar 2 released to average reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review of NDTV, gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Gadar 2 is strictly for three categories of people: Sunny Deol fans, those that miss the unbridled excesses of Bollywood of yore, and those that believe that "hate thy neighbour" is an axiom worth cheering for in a movie theatre. The film has enough to please them all - and then some."