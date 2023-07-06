Ameesha Patel Recalls How Sunny Deol 'Took Charge' When She Fell Sick On Gadar 2 Sets: 'Real Life Tara'

Ameesha Patel with Sunny Deol. (courtesy: ameeshapatel9)

Ameesha Patel, who will be seen in Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol, shared a series of tweets praising her co-star. The actress described how he helped her when she fell sick on the sets of the film. "Not many fans know that in Palampur... on the 1st schedule of Gadar 2 I fell v v v unwell and was nearly going 2 be hospitalised... it was Sunny Deol who took charge of the situation. Made calls to doctors in Mumbai and got me well again! Real life Tara for Sakina! Super classy gentleman in every way," she tweeted. (Sunny Deol's character is called Tara Singh in Gadar, Ameesha plays Sakina).

Ameesha Patel replied to a Twitter thread by her fan page and wrote, "Sunny Deol is 1 of the best co-stars I have worked with and Sakina adores and respects her Tara and always. Regarding Singh Saab The Great or any film that Sunny Deol does... I love them all as I am a Sunny Deol fan from the beginning."

Read Ameesha Patel's tweets here:

Not many fans know that in PALAMPUR .. on the 1st schedule of GADAR 2 I fell v v v u well n was nearly going 2 be hospitalised... it was @iamsunnydeol who took charge of the situation! Made calls 2 doctors in Mumbai n got me well again!! Real life TARA for SAKINA!! Super classy... — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) July 5, 2023

@iamsunnydeol is 1 of the best costars I have worked with and SAKINA adores n respects her TARA n always 3/3 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) July 5, 2023

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Ameesha Patel posted this BTS from Gadar 2 and she captioned it, "Behind the scenes picture while shooting for Udd Ja Kale Kawa. No one can beat the chemistry I have with my fav Tara Singh! The most humble and super costar. Love being on set with Sunny Deol."

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma will be reprising the roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film is slated to release on August 11 and it will clash with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 at the box office.