Amar Singh Chamkila BTS: Never A Dull Day At Work With Diljit Dosanjh And Parineeti Chopra

What happens on the sets of Amar Singh Chamkila, doesn't always stay there. It does manage to make its way to Instagram and we are not complaining at all. So, Diljit Dosanjh, who stars in the film, shared a BTS video from the sets of the film and it is all things fun. In the video, Diljit Dosanjh can be seen singing as his co-star Parineeti Chopra starts grooving with the mic. The Lover singer's reaction is priceless. Diljit jokingly adds that AR Rahman track Vida Karo from the film is for Parineeti."Ye film se nikal chuki hai, ye inka last day hai (She is done with the film. This is her last day),"Diljit says in the video. Diljit Dosanjh accompanied the post with a LOL caption. "Amarjot Ch Rihanna Aa Gai C. Chamkila 12th April only on Netflix."

The film happens to be a biopic on late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was killed at the age of 27 back in 8 March 1988. Amar Singh Chamkila was Punjab's highest record selling artist of the time. Diljit Dosanjh plays the titular role in the film that also features Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot, his partner and frequent music collaborator.

Amar Singh Chamkila has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and the film's music has been composed by AR Rahman. The film is slated to release on April 12 on streaming giant Netflix. Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman have earlier worked together in films like Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha.