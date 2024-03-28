Parineeti Chopra On Working With Amar Singh Chamkila Director Imtiaz Ali: 'Waited More Than 9 Years...'

Parineeti and Team Chamkila at trailer launch

Actor Parineeti Chopra on Thursday said she had to audition for the role Amarjot in Netflix's Amar Singh Chamkila, a film that also fulfilled her wish of collaborating with director Imtiaz Ali.

Chopra, who earlier lent her voice to songs of her films Meri Pyaari Bindu and Kesari, said Ali and the film's composer, A R Rahman, wanted to test her singing skills before casting her in the biopic on the life of the slain Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

She stars opposite Diljit Dosanjh, who plays the title role in the movie.

"I remember it was a Zoom call with Rahman sir, Imtiaz sir and Diljit. I thought it would be just an introduction but then Rahman sir asked me, 'Do you know how to sing?' I answered 'I like singing'. And then he said, 'Ok sing and show.' "I sang ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar' and whatever Punjabi songs I could sing. That's how he auditioned me,” Chopra said at the trailer launch of the film here.

The film revolves around the life and time of Amar Singh Chamkila, a popular Punjabi singer in the '80s who was shot dead with his singer-wife Amarjot in 1988.

Chopra said she was waiting to work with Ali, known for films such as Jab We Met, Rockstar and Love Aaj Kal, for almost a decade.

"I have been waiting to work with him for more than nine years. The day I had come into the movies, I had made a list of directors and sir's name was on number one. Even though I felt he would never work with me, I still put him on the list. Now, it has happened,” she said.

Working on Amar Singh Chamkila has spoiled her, added the actor.

“'Chamila' has ruined the experience of every other film that I am ever going to do now because I worked with the best director, co-star, and music director. I got to immortalise a person, musician and legend like Amarjot ji (on screen). I wonder what I will do in my next film.

“Shooting Chamkila was like meditation. It was full of music yet it was the calmest, most disciplined, beautiful, and harmonious set... By the end of the day, I used to feel fulfilled. It used to feel like I came back from a gurdwara. I think I have done something good in my life that sir gave this film to me,” Chopra said.

Amar Singh Chamkila will start streaming on Netflix from April 12.