Amaal Mallik Calls Out Salman Khan's Production House For Not Crediting Him In <i>Hero</i> Anniversary Post

Amaal Mallik has strongly reacted to the Salman Khan Films team after they did not credit the music composer on the anniversary post celebrating 11 years of the 2015 film Hero. Taking to the comment section of the social media post, Amaal called out the production house and questioned its decision to leave out the composer and lyricist while celebrating the film.

Describing the move as an act of "audacity", Amaal wrote, “Whoever is handling the page or the social media of @skfilmsofficial, I love the audacity you have shown by leaving out the composer & the lyricist of the song lol! It doesn't look nice that a song that is created with the pain, blood, sweat and tears of a music composer & his lyric writer is celebrated without the creators being respected or even mentioned."

He further added, “Learn to do the basics; otherwise, delete this page.” Amaal also urged the team not to remove his comment, saying that he wanted Salman Khan to see it. “Don't delete my comment; let Salman, sir, see it as well so that he knows you guys screwed up,” he wrote.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Amaal's comment came as Salman Khan Films celebrated the 11th anniversary of Hero, starring Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in their Bollywood debuts. The film featured a soundtrack composed by Amaal Mallik, Meet Bros Anjjan, Sachin-Jigar and Jassi Katyal.

Previously, Amaal announced that he would be taking a break from composing film music until next and clarified that this break would apply to new film music. However, some of his older unreleased songs could still make it to the audience if the films get a theatrical release.

“I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health. Need a break for my mind, body, soul and overall physical healing. Need to rise, recuperate and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies for you all, my dearest. #Amaalians,” Amaal posted on X.

Earlier this year, Amaal also alleged that powerful people in the industry had sidelined him and claimed that he had been removed from more than 60 projects over the years.

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