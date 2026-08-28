'<i>Ab Mujhe Vida Karo</i>': Amaal Mallik Announces Break From Film Music After <i>Yeh Awarapan</i> Row

Amaal Mallik has announced a break from film music, saying he wants to put his health and personal well-being first. The music composer made the announcement on X on August 27 and said he will not take up new film music projects until next year.

Amaal also shared a photo from the hospital along with his update. While he did not reveal details about his health, he said he needs time to focus on his “mind, body, soul and overall physical healing”.

“I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health. Need a break for my mind, body, soul and overall physical healing. Need to rise, recuperate and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies for you all my dearest #Amaalians," he wrote.

The composer also made it clear that his break will apply to new film music. However, some of his older unreleased songs could still make it to the audience if the films they belong to get a theatrical release.

“PS – No more film music till next year, old unreleased film songs will arrive soon if the films even end up releasing, as they are smaller budget movies with good intent and such people don't get screens easily so don't know the future of those projects… Please request you not to pester me any further. Will update as I get to know," he added.

Amaal Mallik signed off by saying that he wants to reconnect with music after his journey in cinema took him away from it.

“Music se cinema tak ka safar mujhe bohot door le aaya hai, ab music ki taraf wapas chalne laga hoon…. Ab mujhe Vida Karo, I'll be back Anyway signing off for a bit… . . . . – The Creator of #YehAwarapan."

Amaal Mallik Had Recently Spoken About Yeh Awarapan Criticism

The announcement comes a few weeks after Amaal Mallik addressed the criticism around Yeh Awarapan, his song from Emraan Hashmi starrer Awarapan 2. The composer had spoken about what he described as a “paid PR” campaign against the song.

In a recent Instagram post, Amaal Mallik said the criticism had affected him but also pointed to the response from listeners who supported the track.

“The kinda paid PR that happened around my song was evident; it made me angry, upset and hysterical. This one has been my most difficult chapter & and seeing people try to pull ME and MY MUSIC down only makes me realise how much my MELODY must've disturbed their SOUL," he wrote.

Yeh Awarapan features vocals by Arijit Singh, who announced his retirement from playback singing in January this year.