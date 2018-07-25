Allu Arjun's Post For Wife Sneha Is Husband Goals. Enough Said

Allu Arjun and Sneha married in 2011 (Image courtesy: allusnehareddy)

"OMG! I can't believe I married such a pretty woman," read Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's caption for his wife Sneha Reddy's picture, which he posted on Instagram recently. Sneha looks pretty in an embellished lehenga, which she has paired with a stunning diamond jewellery and a pair of bangles. While Allu Arjun can't stop gushing over Sneha and her picture, the Internet hearts the caption. It's 'husband goals,' according to the Internet (no, we also think the same). "The given statement to this photo is beautiful" and "oh, the caption" are some of the comments posted. Take a look at Sneha's picture here:

Allu Arjun and Sneha have been married since 2011. The couple are parents to son Ayaan and daughter Arha.

Meanwhile, Sneha also Instagrammed a picture of herself with Ayaan and Arha and captioned it as, "My everything."

Sneha has shared several adorable pictures of Ayaan and Arha earlier. We have collated some of them here. Take a look:

#readyforschool #mybabies A post shared by Sneha (@allusnehareddy) on Jul 17, 2018 at 9:29pm PDT

A post shared by Sneha (@allusnehareddy) on Jul 19, 2018 at 8:36pm PDT

In May, Allu Arjun had delighted his Instafam with a family picture, also featuring his actor brother Allu Sirish. It was Allu Sirish's birthday. "Happy birthday day to the first baby in my Life. The baby who grew in front of my eyes from the beginning of my time. The one with whom I shared the maximum amount of memories & secrets," he wrote.

Allu Arjun was last seen in Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India while Duvvada Jagannadham with Pooja Hegde released last year. Telugu film Okka Kshanam was Allu Sirish's last film.