Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna Are In Russia. Because, Pushpa

Rashmika and Allu Arjun in Russia. (courtesy: PushpaMovie)

Pushpa: The Rise is going places and we mean literally. The film that released in Indian theatres last year, is all set to hit the screens in Russia on December 8. The film's lead actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna checked into Moscow for day 1 of the film's promotions. Fahadh Faasil was MIA from the promotions. On their social media handles, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna shared pictures from the film's promotional duties in Russia. Posting pictures on his Twitter handle, Allu Arjun wrote: "Pushpa in Russia." "Privyet from Russia. Pushpa the rise. Day 1 Moscow," read the caption on Rashmika's post.

See the pictures shared by Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun here:

PUSHPA IN RUSSIA pic.twitter.com/otf4opQ6ZJ — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 30, 2022

On the official Twitter handle on the film, pictures from the promotions in Russia were shared. "Promotions in full swing for the Russian Language Release of Pushpa The Rise. Special premiere show tomorrow in Moscow," read the caption.

Rashmika Mandanna also shared pictures of her OOTD during her day out in Russia.

Screenshot of Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram story.

Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, released last year. The film featured Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The film opened to stellar box office numbers. The film's songs Oo Antava..Oo Oo Antava, Srivali and Saami Saamiwere all huge hits as well.