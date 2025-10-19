Ranveer Singh Recalls Visiting Sets Of Deepika Padukone And Allu Arjun's Film AA22 x A6, Lauds Atlee's Vision

Ranveer Singh on Sunday expressed excitement about his wife, actor Deepika Padukone's forthcoming film with director Atlee, calling it a truly unique project.

Billed as a magnum opus (AA22 x A6), the currently untitled movie marks Padukone's reunion with Atlee following their successful collaboration on the 2023 blockbuster Jawan, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, the film will feature Allu Arjun as the male lead.

Atlee's Vision And Deepika's Next Big Role

"I happened to visit him (Atlee) on the sets of his current film because my wife (Deepika) was shooting with him. You may have heard it before, but you can take it from me - he is creating something that you may have never experienced in Indian cinema before," Singh told reporters at an event.

The actor, best known for films such as Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, 83, Padmaavat and Band Baaja Baarat, has also teamed up with Atlee for an advertisement film for a brand. The ad features Singh alongside Bobby Deol and South Indian actor Sreeleela.

Singh revealed that he has admired Atlee's work long before the filmmaker achieved nationwide fame with Jawan.

"Before he became a household name with Jawan and emerged as one of the biggest directors in India, I had messaged him after Mersal (2017) saying, 'I love your cinema. You should come to Mumbai, and we should make some movies together'. This was back then. I wanted to collaborate with Atlee sir," he said.

Calling Atlee a dear friend, Singh added, "It's always great hanging out with him. And to be working with his super-duper awesome team, being in front of the lens of Mr G K Vishnu - what a great honour and delight."

Ranveer Singh Talks About Bobby Deol And Sreeleela

In the advertisement, Singh shares the screen with Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist, and Sreeleela.

Singh said he grew up watching Deol's films in the 1990s and felt privileged to have worked alongside his "heroes" - including Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and now Deol.

"Everybody nowadays talks about Animal and Ba*ds of Bollywood, which has become one of the biggest streaming shows of all time. It was led by this fine artist (Deol). It was a blast to be with him," Singh said, referring to his cameo in the show.

"It is undoubtedly Lord Bobby's renaissance era. I saw it before it happened. I was like, 'Bobby sir is on to something'. If you haven't seen Love Hostel, you must," he added.

Deol said he feels blessed to be getting "the right opportunities". "I'm happy and I'm working hard; I'm at the right time and I'm getting all the right opportunities," he said.

Singh also had high praise for Sreeleela, who is set to make her Bollywood debut in Anurag Basu's upcoming romance drama.

Calling her the "real national crush", Singh said his family and friends were thrilled to learn that he was working with her.

"I'm very excited to see her Hindi debut; she's working with one of the finest filmmakers in our industry, Mr Basu. I'm really looking forward to that film. Thank you for doing this (ad) film - it was fun working with Sreeleela. She's beautiful and talented, and everybody knows that, but she also has a stellar, unquestionable work ethic. I think she's going to be one of the biggest stars in the years to come," he said.

Sreeleela expressed gratitude for all the love she has received from fans, especially from the Hindi-speaking audience.

"I had great fun working on this. It was shot so grandly. I've been a huge fan of Atlee sir since Raja Rani and always wanted to work with him. I'm glad we started with an ad.

"On screen, I would often see that Ranveer sir has amazing and infectious energy, and I was curious to see how he is off screen - but when he comes on set, mahaul bann jaata hai. I'm glad I got to do this," she said.

